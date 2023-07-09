SGPC to pursue case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

Amritsar, July 8
The SGPC on Saturday said it would pursue the case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who is accused of murdering three Sikhs at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Sahib in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
In an executive committee meeting, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed that the decision was taken after the DSGMC “backed down” on the matter. He said the CBI had filed a chargesheet in the court against Tytler and the fee of the lawyers would be borne by the SGPC.
In another decision, the SGPC constituted a five-member committee, led by senior vice-president Baldev Singh Qaimpur, to thoroughly probe alleged irregularities in the Golden Temple’s kitchen leftover processing. The decision was taken after representations were made by managerial officials out of the 53-suspended employees. The executive also approved setting up a project to digitise the old handwritten holy ‘Saroops’ at Gurdwara Goindwal Sahib.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes
Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...
Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
City had earlier recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 262 m...
'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC
Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa
IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand
126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record