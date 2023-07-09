SGPC to pursue case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 8

The SGPC on Saturday said it would pursue the case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who is accused of murdering three Sikhs at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Sahib in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In an executive committee meeting, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed that the decision was taken after the DSGMC “backed down” on the matter. He said the CBI had filed a chargesheet in the court against Tytler and the fee of the lawyers would be borne by the SGPC.

In another decision, the SGPC constituted a five-member committee, led by senior vice-president Baldev Singh Qaimpur, to thoroughly probe alleged irregularities in the Golden Temple’s kitchen leftover processing. The decision was taken after representations were made by managerial officials out of the 53-suspended employees. The executive also approved setting up a project to digitise the old handwritten holy ‘Saroops’ at Gurdwara Goindwal Sahib.