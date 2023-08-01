SGPC-union stalemate continues

GS Paul
Amritsar, July 31
SGPC authorities and employees who are part of the newly constituted Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Union are at loggerheads. After transferring union president Gurinder Singh Bhoma, the SGPC has shifted its general secretary Yadwinder Singh to Hapur (UP) and another member Iqbal Singh from the Dharam Parchar Committee office to Takht Damdama Sahib sub-office in Talwandi Sabo.
Confirming the development, Gurinder appealed to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to stop “browbeating” the employees who had become the members of the union as it might vitiate the atmosphere.
Dhami said the transfers were routine. “Moreover, they have been put on duty for a limited period, not shifted permanently. The issue is being blown out of proportion,” he said. Dhami claimed the employees were being “misguided” at the behest of the AAP government.
On the other hand, Gurinder, said he had written to Dhami urging that the SGPC should change its attitude and end the undue friction through talks.
He said the state government had no role in the formation of the union as was being alleged.
