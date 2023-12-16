Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

Three bike-borne gangsters fired five gunshots on a car of a travel agent parked in front of his office in the busy bus stand area of the city around noon on Friday.

Witness account Bikers came from the wrong side and parked their bike along the road

One of them came close to the car and pasted a slip on it and went back

Soon after, the assailants fired five shots

Three shots hit the car and its rear windowpane got smashed

A demand of Rs 5 crore extortion money was made through the slip

The car, bearing number PB-90 2050, was parked outside the shopping complex Delta Chambers and its owner Inderjit Singh, running a travel consulancy company, was sitting in his office when the incident occurred.

Witnesses said the bikers came from the wrong side and parked their bike along the road. One of them came close to the car and pasted a paper slip on it and went back. The moment he reached back to his bike, the assailants fired five shots. Three shots hit the car and its rear windowpane got smashed. The bikers fled again from the wrong side taking the flyover in front of the market area.

Police sources said a demand of Rs 5 crore extortion money had been made through the slip which the assailants left. It also carried a name and a phone number of a gangster, they said. Victim Inderjit Singh, who resides in Model Town, said he had no rivalry with anyone and was rather shocked at the incident.

Since there was no CCTV camera in the public parking at the site of the incident, a close video of the incident has not been available.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Sharma said all evidences, including those collected by the forensic team, were being looked into. “We cannot say if it was an extortion case. We need time to establish the motive behind it. We are also looking into any issues of financial dispute that the travel agent could have. We have got some video footages also. We have lodged a case and we are investigating into it,” he said.