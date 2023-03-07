Sidhu Moosewala’s parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 7

The parents of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, accompanied by Congress leaders, sat on a dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

They demanded justice in the murder case of the singer.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa, along with other Congress leaders, demanded the inclusion of Baltej Pannu, media advisor to CM Bhagwant Mann, in the FIR of the murder of the singer.

They demanded imposition of Section 120-B against the media advisor for allegedly leaking information about the scaling down of security of Moosewala.

Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur said justice still eluded them in their son’s case.

Balkaur Singh said despite their naming the five main suspects, the police were yet to arrest them.

They said the murder of the two accused in the Goindwal jail was part of the conspiracy to eliminate the evidence.

According to news agency ANI, Balkaur Singh said, “In the past 10 months, I went to the police and administration several times. I was assured of justice. But they are brushing the murder of my child under the carpet. Nothing is going in my favour. So I had to come to the state Assembly.”

Later, Moosewala’s parents lifted the dharna after assurance by minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal that CM Bhagwant Mann would meet them after March 20.

After assurance by the minister, Balkaur Singh said, "Take whatever time you want, but give us justice. This is the last time we are meeting you. Otherwise I will launch a door-to-door campaign for justice to my son. I can arrange a huge gathering to show what the people want."