SIT summons Sukhbir Badal in 2015 Kotkapura police firing case

Chandigarh, August 25

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police probing the October 2015 Kotkapura police firing case has summoned former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal for questioning on August 30 to know who had ordered the firing.

Sukhbir then held the Home portfolio under which the Police Department falls.

Responding to media queries on the summons, Sukhbir, on the sidelines of a press conference, said he had no problem appearing before anyone. “Truth is with us. It is already known that a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Faridkot had ordered the police firing. How is a Deputy Chief Minister involved in that?” However, when asked about the indictment of Ferozepur SSP over the Prime Minister’s security breach, Sukhbir said: “The minister holding Home portfolio and the then Chief Minister were responsible (for the breach). The SSP could not have done anything on his own.”

The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav has asked Sukhbir to appear before it at 10.30 am in the Punjab Police Officers’ Institute here.

It had earlier questioned former state DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.

Several persons were injured in the Kotkapura police firing incident. The police had opened fire at a crowd that was protesting the sacrilege incidents in the region. Police officials maintain that they had to open fire as the crowd had turned hostile and violent. However, protesters claimed that the police fired at people squatting on the road.

