Soon, CCU at Bathinda Civil Hospital

Bathinda, November 10

The Health Department is all set to introduce a 50-bed critical care unit (CCU) and an integrated lab at the Civil Hospital, Bathinda. Earlier, patients in need of critical care were referred to the GMCH, Faridkot, or the PGI, Chandigarh. The project is at its nascent stage and its cost will be estimated after a survey.

Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray visited the civil hospital this week and inspected the area where the unit is expected to be introduced. The integrated lab will be well-equipped and capable of conducting 60 different types of medical tests. Earlier, when critical patients were referred to the Faridkot hospital, some of them died on the way.

Dr Tejwant Dhillon said, “The process to introduce CCU unit and integrated lab at Civil Hospital is on and after identifying the area and estimated cost for the project, the work will commence.”

