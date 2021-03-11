Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan demands early SGPC polls

Patiala, May 8
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday demanded early elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) so that the control of the religious body went into the hands of those “who take orders only from Guru Granth Sahib”.
While attending a function at Bhadson today, along with some other MLAs, he said: “With change of guard in Punjab, there is need for change in the SGPC too as in the recent past, it has failed to perform its duty efficiently. Thefts of ‘bir’, transfer of SGPC land to private trusts and publishing of books with distorted Sikh history have hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs. Early elections are a must,” he said.
