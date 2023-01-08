Speeding car mows down three labourers in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 7

Three labourers from Nepal, all below the age of 25, who were working at a wedding palace on Bathinda Road here, were crushed to death by a speeding car near Bhullar village here last night.

The police said the car was coming from Bathinda side when it hit five Nepal residents from behind. Three of them died on the spot, while two others suffered multiple injuries. The car occupants also got injured.

The police said the victims were coming to the wedding palace from Bhullar village by walking along the road, when the car driver lost control over the vehicle. The car first hit the victims, then a wall and thereafter got stuck after ramming into a tree.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Acharya, Dilan Thapa and Santosh Thapa. Their injured colleagues Rohit Thapa and Sameer Chauhan were admitted to the local Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in this regard and started an investigation. Some eyewitnesses said there was no fog at that time and the car driver appeared to be drunk. Sources further said one Mehakdeep Singh was driving the car at that time.

“Mehakdeep, who is admitted to a hospital in Bathinda, told us that Gurkaran Singh was driving the car, but we are verifying it. The car belongs to a relative of Mehakdeep. A bottle of liquor was recovered from the car. Both the car occupants belong to Buttar Shrien village here,” said Inspector Jagsir Singh, SHO, Muktsar Sadar police station.

