STF seizes 1.6 kg heroin, 1 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

The STF today arrested a drug and arms smuggler and seized a drone, 1.6 kg heroin and weapons from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, alias Lakha, a resident of Chak Misri Khan village in the Lopoke area of Amritsar. The STF is investigating his involvement in the Ludhiana court blast case too.