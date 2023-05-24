STF seizes 1.6 kg heroin, 1 nabbed

Amritsar, May 23
The STF today arrested a drug and arms smuggler and seized a drone, 1.6 kg heroin and weapons from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, alias Lakha, a resident of Chak Misri Khan village in the Lopoke area of Amritsar. The STF is investigating his involvement in the Ludhiana court blast case too.
