Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Patiala, October 27

The incidents of stubble-burning have more than doubled in five days in the state, with the total cases standing at 8,147 as of today, of which 1,111 cases were reported today. A total of 3,696 incidents of farm fires were recorded till October 22.

For the corresponding date last year, 279 cases were reported, while 2,139 farm fires were recorded in 2020.

Hopeful of incidents going down We are still hopeful that stubble-burning cases will remain low as compared to past two years and the area under fire will also decrease. Yes, there is a sudden spurt, but we are hoping that the number will come down in 10 days. -- Officials Smog-like conditions With no rain predicted in the coming days, the state will face smog-like conditions. The evening air is already getting loaded with pollutants, causing eye allergy and sore throat. -- Health experts

“This is a worrisome trend and it is indicative of the fact that more cases of stubble-burning are in the offing as Sangrur, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, Muktsar, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Barnala and Khanna districts are yet to harvest 50 per cent of paddy,” a senior official said.

“With no rain predicted in the coming days, the state will face smog-like conditions. The evening air is already getting loaded with pollutants irritating to the eyes and causing sore throat,” health experts said.

Tarn Taran reported the maximum number of incidents of stubble-burning today at 178, followed by Sangrur (139) and Muktsar (134).

Meanwhile, the air quality in all major cities is deteriorating following the rise in farm fires and is likely to remain so for the next few weeks.

The air quality index (AQI) in various cities remained in ‘moderate’ category, barring Ludhiana which recorded ‘poor’ air at 252, Jalandhar reported AQI of 141, Patiala (182), Amritsar (186), Khanna (135) and Bathinda (177).

Senior officials said they were still hopeful that stubble-burning incidents would remain low as compared to past two years and the area under fire would also decrease.

“Yes, there is a sudden spurt in farm fires, but we hope the numbers will come down in 10 days,” they said.

