Supporters upset as Sidhu not granted remission on R-Day

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 27

After two days of high drama, supporters of jailed Navjot Singh Sidhu are upset over the state government not granting remission to the Congress leader on Republic Day.

Family members and supporters of Sidhu were all prepared to welcome the former state Congress chief after two days of hectic politics during which the government was tight-lipped about sentence remission for any top convicts.

“We decided to burn the effigy of the Punjab Government but the idea was dropped. The government has not only kept Sidhu, but many others, who were scheduled to get a special reprieve, in jail,” said staunch Sidhu loyalist Mansimrat Singh Riar.

Govt stooping to new low I have never seen any government stoop to this level. Officials of the MC removed all our hoardings early Thursday morning while they ignored banners of their own leaders. —Narinder Pal Singh Lalli, Former district congress chief

Earlier, there was speculation that Sidhu would be released from the Patiala Central Jail on Thursday. Even his exercise equipment was moved out of the jail on Wednesday evening. Sidhu was convicted in a 1988 road rage case and surrendered in the court on May 20 last year.

It was expected by many that Sidhu could be among 50 prisoners, who may be given special remission on Republic Day. Sidhu’s supporters had gathered at his Yadavindra Enclave house and also put up posters and banners to welcome him.

“I cannot comment on the technicalities, but Sidhu should meet you all tomorrow outside jail,” senior counsel HPS Verma, who represented Sidhu in the court, had told The Tribune on Wednesday evening.

However, Patiala Central Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana said, “I have no clue on Sidhu’s release. I cannot comment till I receive the orders.” “We have moved his equipment outside jail to make space inside, in case the last-minute orders are received from the government,” said Tiwana.

After Sidhu was not released, several Congress leaders on Thursday evening hit back at the AAP government. Former Punjab Congress chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri, Navtej Singh Cheema and Rajinder Singh gathered at Sidhu’s house in Patiala in protest against the AAP government.

Dullo said, “Special remission is granted to certain prisoners with good behaviour by the states on January 26 and August 15.”

Interestingly, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, which usually is slow to take action against illegal political banners in the city swung into action and removed over two dozen hoardings and banners put up by Sidhu’s supporters.