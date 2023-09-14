Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, September 14
The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the names of 11 Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for appointment as permanent judges. The decision comes after unanimous recommendations from the High Court Collegium, concurrence from the Chief Ministers and Governors of Punjab and Haryana, and a thorough assessment of the judges' suitability.
The judges recommended for permanent appointment are Justice Nidhi Gupta, Justice Sanjay Vashisth, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, Justice Namit Kumar, Justice Harkesh Manuja, Justice Aman Chaudhary, Justice Naresh Singh Shekhawat, Justice Harsh Bunger, Justice Jagmohan Bansal, Justice Deepak Manchanda and Justice Alok Jain.
The Collegium's decision was based on a comprehensive evaluation process, including consultations with judges familiar with the affairs of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. A special committee of two Supreme Court judges, as per the resolution dated October 26, 2017, of the Supreme Court Collegium, assessed the judgments of the Additional Judges.
After scrutinising all available material, including the opinions of consultee-judges and the report of the judgment evaluation committee, the Collegium concluded that the 11 Additional Judges were fit and suitable for permanent appointment.
Collegium's decision is based on comprehensive evaluation pr...