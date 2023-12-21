Suspension of MPs an annihilation of democracy: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the suspension of Members of Parliament during the ongoing parliamentary session. “This arbitrary action raises serious concerns about the state of our democracy and prompts us to question whether we are veering towards a dictatorship. It is nothing short of an annihilation of democracy. The Parliament is meant to be a forum for open dialogue and debate,” he said.

“Our country is in dire need of a revival of democracy. As the PPCC chief, I assure the people that we will continue to fight to ensure that democracy prevails in our nation.”

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Democracy