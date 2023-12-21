Suspension of MPs an annihilation of democracy: Congress

Chandigarh, December 20
PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the suspension of Members of Parliament during the ongoing parliamentary session. “This arbitrary action raises serious concerns about the state of our democracy and prompts us to question whether we are veering towards a dictatorship. It is nothing short of an annihilation of democracy. The Parliament is meant to be a forum for open dialogue and debate,” he said.
“Our country is in dire need of a revival of democracy. As the PPCC chief, I assure the people that we will continue to fight to ensure that democracy prevails in our nation.”
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Says ‘few incidents’ can’t derail India-US ties