Navjot Singh Sidhu: Sutlej-Yamuna Link debate exercise in futility

Jalandhar, October 24
Senior Congress leader and former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said he had no expectations from the debate on Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has convened on November 1.
Talking to mediapersons on during his visit to Nurmahal here to attend Dasehra celebrations, Sidhu said: “The debate is just a distraction to deflect public attention from other key issues. Its outcome will be the same as the answer we get when we multiply a zero with a zero.”
Asked if he had plans to attend the debate, he said: “I only go uninvited to Darbar Sahib. Without an invitation, I do not go anywhere else. I have been regularly asking the CM so many questions. I have posed as many as 250 questions to him so far.”
“I have even met him personally taking my issues and he had assured me that he would take these up. But all issues, including those on mafia raj and power purchase agreements, remain unaddressed.”
Sidhu added that the SYL issue is one topic which successive governments deliberately bring to the fore to divert attention. “If the government is so serious on waters, what is it doing on rainwater harvesting or creating recharging wells? The bottled water industry is flourishing when drinking water is badly contaminated,” he said.
#Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Navjot Sidhu #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru