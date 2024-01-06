Takht Damdama Sahib former Jathedar dies

Amritsar, January 5
Former Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh passed away after a prolonged illness today. He was 80.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed grief over Nandgarh’s demise.
Hailing from Nandgarh village in Bathinda, he was admitted to a private hospital in Muktsar this morning, where the doctors declared him dead.
His cremation was performed at the family’s farmhouse in the Bura Gujjar road area in the afternoon.
Prominent among those present at the cremation were Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar. Some SAD and BJP leaders were also present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Akal Takht #Giani Raghbir Singh #Harjinder Singh Dhami #SGPC #Sikhs #Takht Sri Damdama Sahib
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians
Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...
Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court
A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...
Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...
'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design
The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...
Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels
The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC