Takht Damdama Sahib former Jathedar dies

Amritsar, January 5

Former Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh passed away after a prolonged illness today. He was 80.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed grief over Nandgarh’s demise.

Hailing from Nandgarh village in Bathinda, he was admitted to a private hospital in Muktsar this morning, where the doctors declared him dead.

His cremation was performed at the family’s farmhouse in the Bura Gujjar road area in the afternoon.

Prominent among those present at the cremation were Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar. Some SAD and BJP leaders were also present.

