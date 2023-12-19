Akal Takht panel members differ on release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, December 18

A day after the SGPC deferred the proposed protest march to seek the release of Bandi Singhs in New Delhi, bickering started among Akal Takht-constituted panel members on Sunday.

Akal Takht had constituted a five-member panel which was directed to take up the issue of long pending mercy plea of death row prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana and release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ with the Prime Minister’s Office.

The panel is comprised of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha, Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana and veteran journalist Barjinder Singh Hamdard.

Three days back, Kalka’s letter to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had questioning the logic behind staging a protest march, following which the SGPC had announced to defer the protest proposed for December 20 from Gurdwara Rakabganj to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi for Bandi Singhs’ cause.

Valtoha termed it improper on the part of Kalka to question the SGPC’s move of holding protest march for Bandi Singhs’ cause.

Kalka viewed the dialogue and demonstrations could never go simultaneously on the same issue.

