Amritsar, November 27
Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested a person and seized from him eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets and 1-kg heroin smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan, an official said.
A Punjab Police official said the accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Havlian village in Tarn Taran district.
The official said the police had specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs would be smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.
The drone dropped the consignment inside the Indian territory on Friday and Singh retrieved it on Saturday, police said.
Singh was nabbed after his car was intercepted by a police team at Ajnala road on Sunday morning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
We asked Congress to target terror, they aimed at Modi: PM in Gujarat
PM accuses Congress and newer parties of practising politics...
Congress chief Kharge lambasts PM Modi; calls him ‘chieftain of liars’, sympathy seeker
‘Who is destroying land, water and forest? You and the rich ...
13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur
One person suffers head injuries and his condition is critic...
Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high
Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...
Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone
As per official, police had specific information that a cons...