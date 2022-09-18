Tender scam: Vigilance raids four rice mills

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today conducted raids on four rice mills of Krishan Kumar Dhotiwala, a rice miller and commission agent of Mullanpur Dakha, in the transportation tenders scam.

Dhotiwala was arrested on September 15 by the VB.

Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and contractor Telu Ram are in jail for their alleged role in the case.

Vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said Dhotiwala was remanded in three-day police custody yesterday.

Sandhu said investigation revealed that Dhotiwala used to bring paddy and wheat from outside the state at cheaper rates, mix these with good quality crop to meet the shortage and then sell these at higher rates.

“Today, he disclosed that he had brought paddy from UP during the last season to earn a profit through unlawful means. Raids were conducted at Ganpati Agro Rice Mill, KL Agro, Surinder Agro and Singla Agro. Bags of paddy, bearing a stamp of the UP Government for the 2020-21 season, were found in huge quantities,” said the SSP.