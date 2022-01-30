The Tribune INTERVIEW

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal chief, in an interview with Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Jupinderjit Singh, said Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and police officers had conspired to falsely implicate Bikram Singh Majithia and thousands of Akali workers. They would be made to pay for it when the Akalis returned to power. Excerpts:

Will set up commission of inquiry

We will set up a commission of inquiry and the guilty police officers, be it 10 or 20 or 30 or 100 or even 200, will face dismissal from service. We have to set an example otherwise the system will continue to rot.

  • The SAD has raked up the issue of drug menace after the Bikram Majithia’s name cropped up. What’s your take?

The Congress has done nothing except highlighting drugs and sacrilege. They want to hide their failures. They don’t mention they had promised ‘ghar ghar naukri’, cellphones and a debt waiver to farmers but did nothing. They want to divert people’s attention. We have always had the welfare of people as our top priority. We need to talk about the Majithia case as it is totally false. We have to defend him as he is innocent.

  • Why has the SAD decided to field Majithia against Navjot Sidhu in Amritsar East?

Arrogant Sidhu has gone overboard. He has been accusing Majithia of wrongdoings without any basis. So we have decided to fight against him in his home constituency. Let the voters decide who is right.

  • You have fielded Majithia against Sidhu, not against Charanjit Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Why?

Channi is just a small pawn. He makes noise only to make his presence felt when he sees someone else gaining more importance. Sidhu has been boasting that it was on his directions that the police registered a case against Majithia.

  • What is wrong in registering a case against Majithia in the wake of serious allegations?

Registering a false case is a crime. The government changed two DGPs and two chiefs of the Bureau of Investigation. They ignored written orders. In fact, I am not talking about Majithia’s case alone. There are a number of cases in which innocent persons have been framed.

  • So, Sidhu will have to pay if you return to power?

We will set up a commission of inquiry and the guilty police officers will face dismissal from service. We have to set an example. We will dismiss those found guilty, be it 10 or 20 or 30 or 100 or even 200. We will ensure nobody registers a false case in future.

  • What are your chances of winning the elections?

The Congress will not be able to cross 15 seats. In fact, there is a close fight between AAP and the Congress for the second position. Both will get between 10 and 15 seats. The AAP has no credibility. They have projected Bhagwant Mann as the CM face but actually it’s a mirage. Look at the posters. Kejriwal is omnipresent. Why so? I have never seen the Congress saying ‘Rahul Gandhi ko mauka do’. Bhagwant Mann is a dummy CM face, and I can give you in writing that if they get majority, Kejriwal will organise another bogus voting to capture the CM’s chair.

  • After the year-long farm protest, it seems a large number of farmers don’t trust you any longer. What do you have to say?

This category of protesters are Leftist labour unions, not kisans. Most of them are associated with the CPI and CPM. These parties were controlling the agitation. Our cadre consists of genuine farmers. They are with us.

  • Your reaction to poll surveys on the Punjab elections which don’t place the SAD in a very comfortable position?

These are paid surveys. Delhi Government’s funds are being used for the elections in Punjab by AAP to manage poll surveys. The party is giving advertisements asking them to do surveys in their favour. Last time, they did the same. One survey had given them 100 seats and they got only 20.

  • The public perception is that no party will get a majority. In that case, will you tie up with the BJP?

The BJP will get no seat, so where is the question of a tie-up. If at all, they may win a seat or two. Last time it was a triangular contest, so people thought there would be a hung Assembly. But the Congress won with a big majority. This time we are sure it will not be a hung Assembly. We will win because our workers are committed.

  • Are these polls different from the ones held earlier?

This time the elections are very frustrating. We are not meeting people. There seems no election mood. Neither the people, nor the politicians are enjoying.

  • What are your plans for students, including those moving abroad?

Punjabis always move to greener pastures. We will educate them before they go so that they are better placed. We have envisaged a student card scheme. Our kids will be able to study anywhere they want in the world. They will be given interest-free loans. Last time, we worked on improving roads and the power sector. The results on the ground showed that we were successful. This time, we will work on improving education and health sectors.

#BikramMajithia #SukhbirBadal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

8
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

9
Punjab

Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress

10
Nation

Martyrs’ Day: Nation observe Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

JeM’s top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

JeM's top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

OPEN HOUSE: What measures should Admn, police take to curb crimes involving auto drivers?

OPEN HOUSE: What measures should Admn, police take to curb crimes involving auto drivers?

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended

Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi