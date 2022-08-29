Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 28

Three persons were injured in a shooting between two groups of Sikhs at Stockton Gurdwara Sahib in California.

The suspects and the victims are all Sikhs. However, the gurdwara committee said a weightlifting competition was organised in its premises. The incident took place outside the gurdwara and had no link with the event and the gurdwara.

Officials found three persons injured, who are being treated in a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. On August 27, around 6.40 pm, Stockton police responded to a shooting near the Sikh shrine.