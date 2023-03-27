Time to unite, Congress tells Oppn parties

Chandigarh, March 26
The Congress today held a “satyagraha” at Congress Bhawan here in protest against the disqualification of former party president Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the Lok Sabha. Senior leaders Partap Bajwa, Brahm Mohindra, Rana KP Singh and Raja Warring were among those who took part in the protest.
Speaking on the occasion, Bajwa called upon all Opposition parties in the country to stand firm against the “draconian approach” of the BJP-led Union Government.
“If the Opposition fails to get together, leaders of other parties will face similar consequences,” Bajwa said.
