Transport dept accepts demands of employees

Chandigarh, November 14
The Transport Department has accepted the major demands of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS/PRTC Contract Workers’ Union.
A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held here at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday. Additional Principal Secretary to CM Himanshu Jain and Director, State Transport, Amandeep Kaur, held parleys with a delegation of union comprising state president Resham Singh, Shamsher Singh Dhillon, Harkesh Kumar, Jagtar Singh and Daljeet Singh.
A government spokesperson said it was decided at the meeting that an inquiry against suspended conductor Pritpal Singh would be completed within three days. The union had been demanding a time-bound inquiry into the matter.
The Director, State Transport, also gave a nod to review the transfers of employees from Ferozepur to Patti within seven days as per the rules of the department.
