Two arrested for impersonation

Muktsar, May 25
The Sadar police booked four persons and arrested two of them on the charge of impersonation during the Diploma in Elementary Education (II year) exam at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Barkandi village on Wednesday. Barkandi village DIET principal Sanjeev Kumar had lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that Sukhchain Singh and Nishan Singh were impersonating two candidates, Surinder Singh and Ankush Singh. Both Sukhchain and Nishan were arrested and efforts were on to nab Surinder and Ankush.
