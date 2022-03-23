Two killed in firing at Majitha village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

Tension gripped Inayatpura village in Majitha when a group of 12 persons allegedly opened fired at some Gujjars following a minor dispute over not giving passage here on Tuesday. Two Gujjars, identified as Surmuddin (18) and his uncle Ali (35) died, while several others were injured.

Following the incident, heavy police force reached the spot and took the bodies into their possession for post-mortem.

After recording the statements of the injured and eyewitnesses, the police booked 10 persons by name and their unidentified accomplices on charges of murder, attempt to murder and under sections of the arms Act. Raids were on to nab the perpetrators, said Amritsar Rural SSP Deepak Hilori.

Ferozdeen, in his complainant, alleged their community was being targeted by village residents ever since they procured a property and started living there 16 years ago. He alleged women folk were often harassed and they were under pressure to leave the village.

He said in the morning when his father-in-law Karim, his son Makha and Baggu were going to get fodder on a tractor-trailer, Jindu stopped his cart in the middle of the road. They sought passage, but the accused did not relent.

Later, Jindu put his cart aside and as they passed, their vehicle grazed the cart, which overturned. The matter was settled but later the accused set straw in their fields on fire besides thrashing his relative Fattu, who had confronted them at the time, he claimed.

Ferozdeen along with relatives, including Surmuddin and Ali, reached the scene, where the accused and his accomplices armed with weapons were present. The accused opened fire, injuring Surmuddin and Ali. Surmuddin died on the spot, while Ali succumbed to his injury at a hospital. Makhandeen, a relative of the deceased, claimed several others, including Sattu, Baga, Zaquir, Makhan and Emna, who had come to rescue the victims, were also injured in the firing.

Majitha police station SHO Harsandeep Singh said 10 persons, including Laddi, Manjinder, Billa, Happy, Jindu, Simar, Angrej, Nishan, Gullu and Avtar, besides several unidentified persons, all residents of Inayatpura village, had been booked and raids were on to nab them.

Attack over minor dispute; 10 booked