Verka to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Friday

Chandigarh, August 18
Come Friday and Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation will hike the prices of milk by Rs 2 a litre.
A decision to this effect was taken today, keeping in view the hike in prices of milk by other milk producers including Amul India. With the rising input costs, the cost of milk procurement has gone up, said officials in the dairy cooperative.
It may be mentioned that Verka has 60 per cent of the Punjab dairy market in the urban segments. The hike will thus have far reaching impact. The daily demand of milk in the state is around 12 lakh litre.
Officers in Milkfed said the procurement price offers to the dairy farmers had not been hiked. This is because their prices were hiked recently, and the total hike given to them this year is Rs 50 per kg fat.
