VHP demands govt job, Rs 1 crore relief for slain Nangal leader Vikas Bagga’s wife

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 15

The district unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad today staged a protest in front of the DC’s office over the killing of VHP’s Nangal president Vikas Bagga. They also submitted a memorandum to the DC to be forwarded to the Governor demanding the arrest of the killers.

Addressing the mediapersons, Vinod Goyal, local VHP leader said that Bagga was sitting at his shop on April 13 when he was brutally murdered by some unknown people. He said that the law and order situation is worsening since the AAP government has been formed. The gangsters are openly threatening and extorting money from businessmen while various leaders had been attacked and killed by anti-social elements during the past years, he alleged.

He also demanded that since the deceased, Vikas Bagga, was looking after his family by doing his own business, his wife should be given a government job along with a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

