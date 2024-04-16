VHP leader’s murder: Nangal SHO removed, Rs 1 lakh reward for information on killers

Tribune News Service

Nangal, April 15

The district police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information regarding the killers of Vishav Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Bagga. The pictures of two suspects while fleeing on a scooter captured in CCTV cameras have also been released by the police.

Ropar Range DIG Nilambari Jagdale has also removed Nangal SHO Rajneesh Chaudhary over the incident.

Bagga, the president of Nangal unit of VHP, was shot dead when he was at his confectionary shop in Nangal town on Saturday evening. CCTV clips procured from the area showed that two youths — one of them wearing a helmet and the other with his face covered with a cloth — reached his shop at 4.47 pm on a scooter without a number plate.

The youth who was wearing a helmet went towards the shop without removing the helmet and returned after one minute. He fled on the scooter with his accomplice who kept on waiting for him while sitting on the scooter. The post-mortem examination report of Bagga revealed that he was shot in head from a close range.

A large number of BJP workers and senior leaders led by party’s state president Sunil Jakhar demanding the arrest of accused staged a dharna on Chandigarh-Una road at Nangal yesterday.

Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the police had got some important clues regarding the two accused. The preliminary investigations have revealed that both the accused, after committing the crime, had fled towards Hoshiarpur district, he said. The SSP added that some other suspects have also been rounded up and they were being questioned.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nangal