Vigilance arrests PSIEC Executive Director

Chandigarh January 7

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested SP Singh, Executive Director, the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC), who is an accused in Gulmohar plot scam case, at his father’s cremation on Saturday evening.

He was booked for conniving with other officers/officials of the corporation to provide undue benefit to a realtor firm, Gulmohar Township Private Limited, for transferring/bifurcation of an industrial plot and causing huge loss to the state exchequer.

A team of Vigilance officials picked him up from the cremation ground here when he was performing last rites of his father, a veteran journalist, who died due to a cardiac arrest in the wee hours today.

He would be produced in a local court tomorrow.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state VB said in this criminal case former Industry Minister Sunder Sham Arora and other officers/officials of the corporation had been booked.

He said, “Three owners/partners of Gulmohar Township have also been nominated in this case.” He informed that in this regard the VB on Thursday had arrested seven suspects officers/officials of the PSIEC, who were sent to three days police remand.