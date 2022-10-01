Ropar: Vigilance nabs ASI for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Ropar, September 30
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to release his vehicle. ASI Jujhar Singh was posted at the Nurpur Bedi police station in Anandpur Sahib.
Complainant Barjinder Singh, a resident of Mataur village, said his SUV was impounded by the Nurpur Bedi police. “Though I had the court's order to get the vehicle released on 'superdari'”, Jujhar still demanded Rs 10,000, alleged Barjinder.
The complainant told the Vigilance that he had already paid Rs 5,000 to the ASI and handed over the call recordings to VB sleuths.
Today, when Jujhar went to the complainant's house to collect the remaining Rs 5,000, the VB sleuths nabbed him red-handed while accepting the bribe.
Gagan Ajit Singh, SSP, Vigilance Bureau, said Jujhar had been arrested and a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against him.
