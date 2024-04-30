Virsa Singh Valtoha visits Amritpal Singh’s parents for support, turns back disappointed

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 29

Virsa Singh Valtoha, SAD’s Khadoor Sahib candidate, today reached out to the parents of his opponent Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh to seek their support, but they outrightly rejected his proposal.

Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur declared that Amritpal would contest independently against Valtoha and others on the issues pertaining to the ‘Panth’ and ‘Punjab’.

SAD not bothered about ‘Panth’ If SAD wanted to support us, they would not have fielded a candidate against Amritpal. They are least bothered about the Panth and their motive is to grab power. Why didn’t they get the ‘Bandi Singhs’ released during their decade-long stint when their alliance partner BJP was at the Centre? Tarsem Singh, Amritpal’s father

“The campaign programme of Amritpal will be chalked out after conducting ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht in the presence of ‘Sangat’ tomorrow”, they said. Amritpal has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam with nine others under the National Security Act (NSA).

Showing gratitude towards SAD (Amritsar), which had withdrawn its candidate in favour of Amritpal, Tarsem said SAD, led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, did nothing for the ‘Panth’ and ‘Bandi Singhs’.

Tarsem said, “Valtoha visited us to give clarifications which made no sense. If they (SAD) wanted to support us, then they would not have fielded a candidate against Amritpal. They are least bothered about the Panth and their motive is to grab the power. Why didn’t they get the ‘Bandi Singhs’ released during their decade-long stint when their alliance partner BJP was at the Centre?”, he said.

Earlier, the reports had surfaced that SAD was inclined to have Amritpal as its candidate. Denying this, Valtoha said Amritpal’s name was never there on the party’s list but it was solely SAD which had shown solidarity with Amritpal and others who were jailed.

Valtoha said he went to Amritpal’s parents and others requesting their support to fight against the successive governments which had no respect for the Panthic issues.

