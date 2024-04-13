Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

Tribune News Service

Nangal, April 13

Vikas Bagga, president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Nangal unit, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at his shop on Saturday.

Bagga was shot in the head from a close range by two unidentified persons at his confectionary shop on the Railway road here.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Heavy police force led by DSP Ajay Kumar and a team of forensic experts have reached the spot. DSP Kumar said prima facie it seemed a country-made weapon was used to kill Bagga.

When contacted, Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the police have started investigation in the case and it is early to comment on the motive behind the murder.

