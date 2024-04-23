AAP yet to give crop relief, says Punjab Cong chief Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring highlighted the plight of farmers under the BJP-led Centre and the AAP government in the state on Sunday.

He said, “The challenges confronting farmers have garnered global attention. Despite being the breadbasket of the nation, Punjab’s agriculture sector faces unprecedented exploitation. The BJP government has consistently acted against the interests of farmers in the past 10 years. The AAP government has also exacerbated their troubles.”

The PCC chief said, “Despite announcing to purchase “moong dal” on the MSP, AAP managed to procure mere 11 per cent of the produce.”

Highlighting non-disbursal of relief to flood-affected farmers, Warring said, “The floods witnessed in Punjab prompted lofty assurances from the AAP government. However, these pledges remain unfulfilled. The party which boasted of facilitating the MSP within minutes, now feigns ignorance regarding the procedural details of the MSP.”

