Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, March 21
The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, but Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s family has started campaigning by holding public meetings in the constituency.
Warring today held meetings with sarpanches and panches in Bhikhi and Budhlada in Mansa district. He also held a few meetings with party workers at Mansa and Boha, while his wife Amrita Warring held public meetings in Bathinda city on Thursday. His brother-in-law Dimpy Vinayak also held public meetings a few days back in Bathinda city. Some days back, Amrita held meetings in Bathinda rural and Mansa areas as well.
Three in race for cong ticket
- Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Fateh Badal, son of Maheshinder Singh Badal, and Ajit Inder Singh Mofar of Sardulgarh had also applied for the ticket from Bathinda
- He added that the high command would select the candidate. About himself, he said he had contested elections four times and would fight hard to make the candidates win in all 13 seats
Replying to a media query about he contesting from Bathinda, Warring said Fateh Badal, son of Maheshinder Singh Badal and Ajit Inder Singh Mofar of Sardulgarh had applied and the party had to take a decision. About himself, he said he had contested elections four times and now he would fight hard to make the candidates win in all 13 seats in Punjab.
Warring asked party workers to stand united in the Lok Sabha elections. Commenting on the AAP government with regard to the hooch tragedy, he said there were deaths in Sangrur earlier too due to similar reasons. Why is this happening only in Sangrur, he asked. He said when there were some deaths during the Congress government, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted that he was sorry for it and had demanded a CBI investigation. This is a big development and the Excise Minister should answer about it.
Amrita Warring said the ticket was yet to be announced by the party, but she was committed to stand wherever the party gave her the duty. She expressed concern about the country’s economy and said the Congress had always brought the country on the path to strengthen the economy and welfare policies.
