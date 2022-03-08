Watch: Charanjit Channi seen milking goat in video; he’s practising for what’s coming, says Twitter

Chandigarh, March 8
Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is putting his adept milking skills to good use.
Two days before votes for Punjab assembly elections are counted, Channi, Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate, spent some time showing off his skills at milking a goat in Ballo village, Bhadaur, on Tuesday.
Channi shared the video on his official Twitter handle. Channi had contested the elections from two segments this time—his own constituency Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.
Viewers were left wondering if Channi’s act is spontaneous, or whether it was part of a religious ritual before result day. Regardless though users were left in splits.
“The right work for the next 5 years,” one user wrote in Hindi.
“This is what he’ll be doing after March 10, so he’s learning now,” another one wrote.
Exit polls have predicted rival Aam Aadmi Party’s win in the Punjab assembly elections.
10 ke bad ehi kaam krege ye es liye abhi se seekh rhe hai— Hs Randhawa (@randhawaa92) March 8, 2022
Aage 5 saal k liye thiek hai kaam— Bunty Khanna (@BuntyKhanna10) March 8, 2022
Ab ye karna hoga bhai .. bola the comedian ko bahar karo— हाँ में हूँ भक्त (@imyourmodi) March 8, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus
Air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked from March 2...
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users
Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of ...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine
India had told UNSC that despite its urgings there was no sa...
Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget
Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...
Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy board buses to Poltava, hope to be in safe zone soon
A medical student at the Sumy university confirms that buses...