Watch: Charanjit Channi seen milking goat in video; he’s practising for what’s coming, says Twitter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is putting his adept milking skills to good use.

Two days before votes for Punjab assembly elections are counted, Channi, Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate, spent some time showing off his skills at milking a goat in Ballo village, Bhadaur, on Tuesday.

Channi shared the video on his official Twitter handle. Channi had contested the elections from two segments this time—his own constituency Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

Viewers were left wondering if Channi’s act is spontaneous, or whether it was part of a religious ritual before result day. Regardless though users were left in splits.

“The right work for the next 5 years,” one user wrote in Hindi.

“This is what he’ll be doing after March 10, so he’s learning now,” another one wrote.

Exit polls have predicted rival Aam Aadmi Party’s win in the Punjab assembly elections.

