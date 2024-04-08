World Health Day: Awareness drive on food safety in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 7

The administration claimed to have launched a coordinated movement to spread awareness about the need for availability of nutritious, healthy and hygienic food besides adequate healthcare services for everyone, with intent to transform the World Health Day 2024 theme ‘My Health My Right’ into reality.

While government personnel in the Health Department and the Food Safety officials were advised to tighten noose around establishments preparing and supplying food items, office-bearers and activists of social organisations were roped in for organising events to spread awareness on the subject.

Deputy Commissioner Pallavi said that teams of government personnel led by Civil Surgeon Dr Pardeep Kaur, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Department Rakhi Vinayak and Food Safety Officer Charanjit Singh had been advised to keep a close watch on functioning eateries, dairies, bakeries and other establishments engaged in preparation and supply of food items in the region.

“Besides advising concerned government personnel to ensure that no establishment is allowed to compromise with nutritious value, purity, quality and hygienic standard of food items, we have roped office-bearers and activists of certain social organisations to organise events for spreading awareness on the issue,” said DC Pallavi, maintaining that the concerned personnel had been advised to focus attention on the fundamental right of residents to have access to quality healthcare, education and information besides balanced pure diet.

The DC further said that teams of designated officials had conducted surprise checking at various dairies, bakeries and eateries under jurisdiction of the district and samples of finished food products and ingredients were collected for verifying purity and nutritious values of the products being supplied to residents. Stern action would be taken against those who are found involved in adulteration of any kind or level, said the DC.

Meanwhile chief advisor Rotary District 3090 Amjad Ali claimed that office-bearers of Rotary Club (RC) Malerkotla, RC Malerkotla Greater, RC Ahmedgarh and RC Dynamic Ahmedgarh had drafted an elaborate program to organise events under supervision of district governor Ghanshyam Kansal wherein people would be sensitized about causes and consequences of poor health parameters.

SURPRISE CHECKS AT EATERIES

Malerkotla DC said that teams of designated officials had conducted surprise checking at various dairies, bakeries and eateries under jurisdiction of the district and samples of finished food products and ingredients were collected for verifying purity and nutritious values of the products being supplied to residents.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla