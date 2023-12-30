Adarsh Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Veer Bal Diwas to honour the martyrdom of Baba Fateh Singh and Baba Zorawar Singh. The celebration commenced with a prayer. Principal S Thakur educated the young children about the exemplary courage of the Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh. Students performed a ‘shabad gayan. The staff and students recited the ‘Mool Mantra’. ‘Parshad’ was distributed on the school premises.
