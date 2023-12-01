Adarsh Public School, Chandigarh, celebrates Gurpurb

The school celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev. The celebration started with a prayer. Teachers spoke about the biography and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Students performed ‘shabad gayan’. Staff and students recited the ‘Mool Mantra’. Students were inspired to lead a life according to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.
