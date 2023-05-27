AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Eco and Swachh Bharat Club of the school continued with its practice of holding "Roti Bank" at the beginning of the new session. The students brought paranthas and pickle from home to serve it to the attendants of patients admitted to the PGI. The Director, Jasdeep Kalra applauded the efforts of the students. The Principal, Ritu Bali, appreciated the work of the students to serve society.