Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati Enclave, Panchkula

The school celebrated Baisakhi. The students of pre-primary wing came dressed up in colourful attires that highlighted folk culture of Punjab and danced on Punjabi tunes. A special assembly was conducted by students to welcome the harvest season. They highlighted the religious and cultural significance of the festival in an enlightening speech. A short skit beautifully projected the bounty of the season and vitality of harvest of joy and prosperity. The motive behind was to apprise the students of the rich culture and heritage of Punjab.

