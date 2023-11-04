Arihant International School, Nahan

The CBSE Cluster XVI Volleyball Under-19 Boys Competition was held on the grounds of the school. Various CBSE schools (about 45) from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Punjab participated in the competition. The four-day tournament was inaugurated by Raman Kumar Meena, SP, Sirmour. Davinder K Sahni, Director-Principal of the school, administered pledge to all the participants. Management Committee Chairman Anil Jain and general secretary Sachin Jain presented a memento to the parade chief, after which the students of the school presented Saraswati Vandana. The chief guest lit the lamp. Students of the school presented Himachali Nati.
