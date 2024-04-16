Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

To celebrate World Health Day, the students of Class XII A of Banyan Tree School presented a captivating assembly, exploring the far-reaching impact of health across various facets of life and the indispensable role of robust health in achieving academic excellence. The assembly was initiated by physical exercises to keep the students fit. To highlight the theme of this year ‘My Health, My Right’ the assembly featured an anecdote focusing on the dos and don’ts of emotional health. School Director Dr Jayeta Auddy addressed the students and told them the importance of setting goals in life. At last, she congratulated the students for the wonderful assembly. School Principal Garima S Bhardwaj also shared her words of wisdom. The assembly concluded with singing of the national anthem.

