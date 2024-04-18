Bhupindra International Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated Baisakhi with gusto to mark the culture of Punjab and infuse a sense of respect, love and affection among the students. A visual treat was served by organising a cultural function and the whole school became vibrant with the brilliant performances of classical dance, speeches and cultural songs. Melodious folk songs, sung by students touched every heart. The students talked about the significance of the day. Principal Indu Sharma appreciated the students for their beautiful performances. She stated that along with providing the best education and ground for sport persons, the school inculcates the love for the motherland and respect for the farmers among the students right from Montessori through these celebrations. The school shoulders the responsibility of making its students well-cultured human beings with a strong foundation, pertaining to moral and cultural values.

