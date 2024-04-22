Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The members of the school’s Interact Club Prayaas - Ek Koshish, under Rotory Club, Chandigarh Central, RI Dist - 3080, launched a drive of collection of school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, pens, colours, sketch pens, pencil boxes, backpacks, water bottles, etc. Students of all the classes were encouraged to participate in the noble drive by donating new or gently used school supplies. Students from all the classes came forward and a generous amount of articles were collected. These were sent to Maharishi Bal Ashram, Mohali, for the underprivileged children. The purpose was to foster a culture of compassion, inclusivity, and empowerment among students and they learnt these values by doing themselves.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula