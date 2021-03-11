Chess champions congratulated

A team of young Josephites won the gold medal in the Inter-school Chess Tournament in U-14 age group held in Chandigarh. The management of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, and the Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the team and the coach's efforts. In her message the Principal quoted Ken Doherty, "The five Ss of sports training are stamina, speed, strength, skill, and spirit; but the greatest of these is spirit," to motivate other students of the school to take sports as education and not just a part of it.