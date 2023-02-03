DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

The school organised a baby show for children. The programme started with a floral welcome of the chief guest Rasmi Vidyarthi, Principal of Kaliram, DAV Safidon. Little kids showcased their drawings and entertained audience with their dance performance. Kids from the age group of 2 to 7 years participated in different activities. Different titles were given to these tiny tots. The most interesting contest of the show was baby ramp walk where enthusiastic babies were dressed in synchronisation.
