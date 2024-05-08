DAV Police Public School, Panchkula,observes Labour Day

On behalf of all stakeholders, students of the school observed Labour Day. To show appreciation for tireless efforts of the support staff, a special assembly was planned that included performance by tiny tots and games. Students expressed their gratitude by making cards and flowers and the school presented gifts to all members of the support staff. Senior students paid a visit to Majri Chowk to express their gratitude for the hard effort they had put into serving the community. Principal Upasana Sharma sent her best wishes to them all and acknowledged their hard work. The event concluded with performances by the support staff, followed by ‘Shanti Paath’.

