DAV Sr Sec Public School, Rehan

Rhydhin Dhiman, a student of the school, qualified Sainik Schools’ test and interview with flying colours. In the written test, Rhydhin got 1325th rank out of seven lakh students from all over the country. Rhydhin has bagged the opportunity to pursue his further studies in Sainik School at Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal congratulated Rhydhin and his parents and wished him success in future too.
