DC Model School, Panchkula

To raise awareness about the compelling need to save our planet, tiny tots of the school celebrated Earth Day through engaging, enlightening and innovative activities. Balvatika 2 conducted a special assembly and many activities to commemorate Earth Day. Students expressed their views poetically by reciting rhymes based on the theme and it was a pleasure to listen to them. Balvatika 1 showcased their artistic skills and creativity by preparing a model of the Earth using hand impressions. The students indulged in art activities decorating flower pots, using thumb impressions and utilising colours symbolising the beauty of nature. Balvatika 3 enthusiastically enjoyed making a model of the Earth using paper plates. Teachers added the finishing touch by addressing the students and emphasising the importance of afforestation, planting of trees and the need for everyone to put together their efforts and get into action, in protecting our planet. Director Usha Gupta emphasised the importance of planning such activities which promote sustainability. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj highlighted the aim of the school which intends to prepare better-informed and sensitive citizens to meet the needs of the world today.

#Panchkula