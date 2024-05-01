DC Model School, Panchkula

Little students got an opportunity to add colours of hope to their imagination through various online activities that were conducted to make the best use of the last Saturday of the month. Developing life skills begins with hands-on tasks such as ‘making your sandwich’. It proved to be a great way to encourage independence and practice fine motor skills. The children enjoyed learning to make their sandwiches and eating them with their families. Through the ‘Scavenger hunt on colours’ activity, the little ones filled objects with colours of their choice and created scenes. Paper crafts are the perfect at-home activity to ignite children’s imagination. The little ones thoroughly enjoyed making tulip flowers by paper folding. These activities are meant to unleash the creativity of the students. Director Usha Gupta mentioned that the creations of the students were appreciable.

