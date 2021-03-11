Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The birthday of JK Rowling — great British author and writer of Harry Potter series — was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in the school library. The Library Department organised various entertaining activities for the students of Class III-VIII to cherish the most-read series of the modern English literature. Activities such as ‘Wonderful wand making’, ‘Props of Harry Potter’, ‘Sorting hat’, ‘Planter or pencil holder on Harry Porter characters’, etc, were enjoyed by the students. This week-long celebration enabled the learners to showcase their creativity and expression. Principal Reema Dewan congratulated everyone on JK Rowling’s birthday and appreciated the students’ spectacular performance in the fun-filled activities.